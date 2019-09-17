SPOKANE, Wash. - All week long, a Spokane man is collecting supplies and driving a U-haul to Florida, where people from the Bahamas are seeking help.
Seth Stewart has done several missions like this before, bringing food and medical supplies to people in need, but can't do it without the help of Spokane's generous community.
Seth said the people hurting from the storms are always extremely grateful for Spokane’s help.
"They're usually surprised, because they don't realize, or they're just somewhat blown away, that a community so far away is sending somebody out to help someone on the other side of the country," Seth Stewart said.
Seth has made wish-list of things he’d like to bring:
- non perishable food (canned, packaged, ready to eat, granola bars, snack items)
- diapers
- can openers, paper plates, cups and utensils
- gas cards or cash donations
- generators
If you'd like to donate, businesses across Spokane have opened their doors to accept supplies:
- Velvet Hammer Boutique (Tues through Thurs 10am to 7pm, Friday & Sat 10am to 8pm)
- Plush Salon & Spa in Liberty Lake (9am to 8pm)
- Spokane Wrestling Team at West Central Community Center (11am to 6pm)
- Highland Park United Methodist Church (Wed – Friday, 11am - 3pm)
Seth is asking that all donations be dropped off by Friday so he can pack up and be ready to leave on Sunday morning.