Here is how Spokane County voted for elected officials and on measures on the ballot.
These results come directly from the Spokane County elections office, and are their final, unofficial results.
SPOKANE COUNTY (Last updated Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m.):
- Referendum Measure No. 90
- Approved: 46.24%
- Rejected: 53.76%
- Washington State Advisory Vote No. 32
- Repealed: 69.09%
- Maintained: 30.91%
- Washington State Advisory Vote No. 33
- Repealed: 67.25%
- Maintained: 32.75%
- Washington State Advisory No. 34
- Repealed: 69.35%
- Maintained: 30.65%
- Washington State Advisory No. 35
- Repealed: 61.91%
- Maintained: 38.09%
- Washington State Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212
- Approved: 37.71%
- Rejected: 62.29%
- President/Vice President
- Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democratic Party Nominees): 46.21%
- Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (Republican Party Nominees): 50.21%
- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian Party Nominees): 2.29%
- Write In: 0.70%
- Congressional
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Prefers Republican Party): 58.96%
- Dave Wilson (Prefers Democratic Party) 40.84%
- Washington State Governor
- Jay Inslee (Prefers Democratic Party): 45.09%
- Loren Culp (Prefers Republican Party): 54.56%
- Washington State Lt. Governor
- Denny Heck (Prefers Democratic Party): 41.66%
- Marko Liias (Prefers Democratic Party): 32.66%
- Write In: 25.68%
- Washington State Secretary of State
- Kim Wyman (Prefers Republican Party): 60.20%
- Gael Tarleton (Prefers Democratic Party): 39.64%
- Washington State Treasurer
- Mike Pellicciotti (Prefers Democratic Party): 43.55%
- Duane A. Davidson (Prefers Republican Party) 56.33%
- Washington State Auditor
- Pat (Patrice) McCarthy (Prefers Democratic Party): 47.41%
- Chris Leyba (Prefers Republican Party): 52.46%
- Washington State Attorney General
- Bob Ferguson (Prefers Democratic Party): 46.36%
- Matt Larkin (Prefers Republican Party): 53.51%
- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands
- Hillary Franc (Prefers Democratic Party): 45.71%
- Sue Keuhl Pederson (Prefers Republican Party) 54.16%
- Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Chris Reykdal: 49.25%
- Maia Espinoza: 50.01%
- Washington State Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Kreidler (Prefers Democratic Party) 54.62%
- Chirayu Avinash Patel (Prefers Republican Party): 44.7%
- Legislative District 3 State Senator
- Andy Billig (Prefers Democratic Party) 58.44%
- Dave Lucas (Prefers Republican Party): 41.37%
- Legislative District 3 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Marcus Riccelli (Prefers Democratic Party): 60.7%
- Laura D. Carder (Prefers Republican Party): 39.07%
- Legislative District 3 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Timm Ormsby (Prefers Democratic Party): 62.86%
- Bob Apple (Prefers Republican Party): 36.77%
- Legislative District 4 State Senator
- Mike Padden (Prefers Republican Party): 62.46%
- John Roskelley (Prefers Democratic Party): 37.38%
- Legislative District 4 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Bob McCaslin (Prefers Republican Party): 60.25%
- Lori Feagan (Prefers Democratic Party): 39.6%
- Legislative District 4 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Lance Gurel (Prefers Democratic Party): 37.79%
- Rob Chase (Prefers Republican Party): 61.96%
- Legislative District 6 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Mike Volz (Prefers Republican Party): 51.75%
- Zack Zappone (Prefers Democratic Party): 48.13%
- Legislative District 6 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Jenny Graham (Prefers Republican Party): 53.92%
- Tom McGarry (Prefers Democratic Party): 45.95%
- Legislative District 7 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Jacquelin Maycumber (Prefers Republican Party): 69.21%
- Georgia D. Davenport (Prefers Democratic Party): 30.64%
- Legislative District 7 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Joel Kretz (Prefers Republican Party): 73.3%
- JJ Wandler (Prefers Independent Party): 26.22%
- Legislative District 9 State Senator
- Mark G. Schoesler (Prefers Republican Party): 77.34%
- Jenn Goulet (Prefers Democratic Party): 22.09%
- Legislative District 9 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Mary Dye (Prefers Republican Party): 83.46%
- Brett Borden (Prefers Libertarian Party): 15.98%
- Legislative District 9 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Joe Schmick (Prefers Republican Party): 96.34%
- Write In: 3.69%
- County Commissioner District 1
- Josh Kerns (Prefers Republican Party): 57.0%
- Ted Cummings (Prefers Democratic Party): 42.86%
- County Commissioner District 2
- Mary Kuney (Prefers Republican Party): 59.05%
- David Green (Prefers Democratic Party): 40.78%
For information on state ballot measures, visit this website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.