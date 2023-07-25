HAYDEN, Idaho – While all firefighters have their has role in firefighting, to fly over a wildfire takes years of training.
“Flying airplanes in normal conditions is a skill set in and of itself,” Bridger Aerospace CEO and Pilot Tim Sheehy said.
But to operate a “Super Scooper”, which collects materials from local bodies of water to dump on the fire, a pilot needs a robust skillset.
“Mountain flying is a very demanding skill set, you got to spend years learning how to fly safely in the mountains. Amphibious aviation is a very specific skill set, people will spend years learning how to be high-speed boat drivers and pilots at the same time. And then fire aviation, knowing how to fight the fire from the air,’ Sheehy said. “And flying (the Super Scooper) combines all those skill sets together and really require a very skilled, experienced and disciplined pilot.”
Bridger Aerospace, started by Sheehy in 2014 after nearly a decade as a Navy SEAL, has contracts with different agencies across both the United States and Canada, and has two Scoopers currently at Coeur d’Alene airport, helping the United States Forest Service.
“The Forest Service will move us around the country to the areas of the highest fire danger,” Sheehy said.
Recently, they worked on the Tyson Fire and Consalus Fire in Idaho. The planes skim the surface of the water, collecting around 1,500 gallons in just over 10 seconds that they later deploy over the fire. Despite costing around $30 million each, Sheehy says, they’re well worth the price.
“It’s a lot more expensive when you’re losing communities and homes on the ground, the economic impact of wildfires and the human impact can be tremendous,” Sheehy said. “It’s worth every cent to put these out there to protect Americans on the front lines.”