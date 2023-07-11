Spokane Valley, Wash. -- Tuesday is the last day of the Major League Baseball All-Star Week. And the All-Star game is having an impact on a local business in the Inland Northwest.
Spokane Valley Sportscards has been serving the Inland Northwest for around 30 years.
"I've collected [sports cards] my whole life, and for me, it's always been a hobby... then I turned it into a business," Jordan Athos, the owner of Spokane Valley Sportscards, said.
Athos bought the business in April of 2022.
The last All-Star Game in Seattle was in 2001.
Ever since it was announced that the All-Star Game would be happening in Seattle, the store's customers told Athos that they are excited the event is happening in Washington.
"It felt like there was some sort of event, finally, in the Mariners stadium that made them excited," Athos said.
The All-Star Game has had a small impact on items people are looking to buy at Spokane Valley Sportscards.
"Mainly, what it's done... they'll [customers] will come in and say 'hey, do you have any... just... cheap cards of the All-Stars' for when they're going to the game to get them signed," Athos said.
After Julio Rodríguez' performance at Monday night's Homerun Derby, Athos told Non-Stop Local that there has been a small spike in prices for "J-Rod" cards within 24 hours.
Spokane Valley Sportscards sells memorabilia, sports cards and Pokémon trading cards.