The Woman's Club building at 9th and Walnut is typically rented out by the non-profit for events like weddings. Board President Joshua Awesome says they haven't been able to do that because of COVID restrictions, but Phase III has opened the door for opportunity.
"Right now, we're in stage three so we can actually have events again," Awesome said standing in the basement of the Woman's Club Thursday afternoon. "And we can't because of what's going on."
What's going on exactly depends on who you ask.
"How this happened? Not completely clear," Awesome said with a sense of bewilderment.
"The Woman's Club reach out to us. We did not reach out to the Woman's Club," Founder of Jewel's Helping Hands Julie Garcia said in a separate interview outside the building.
Jewel's Helping Hands has been operating a homeless shelter in the Woman's Club building since early March. The only problem, according to Awesome, is the Woman's Club never agreed to it.
"They moved in and we have spent the last five weeks trying to figure out a peaceful solution," Awesome said.
Working with the club's event coordinator, Awesome said keys to the building were given to Garcia for an inspection with the fire department, simply to see if the building could be utilized as a warming shelter back when temperatures were falling into the teens and single-digits.
After the inspection, Awesome says Garcia simply never gave the keys back.
"That was what the key was given for, was for them to lock up after the fire department left and (they were) explicitly told, once that's done please give it back to us," Awesome recounted. "That never happened. Days later they moved in."
According to Garcia, there's a contract between the two groups regarding the shelter.
"Ok. Nope, that's complete fiction," Awesome said when asked about the alleged contract on Thursday. "She's never been able to show us anything. We have no contract. No agreement."
Garcia says the contract exists, but it's only signed by her.
Garcia emailed me what she said was a contract that was undated and signed only by her, stating the shelter would pay for the electricity and the heat for the building from March 2021 to August 2021. Again, the photo of the letter was only signed by Garcia as she said a signed copy was never returned to them by the Woman's Club.
Again, Awesome says the Woman's Club has no contract with Jewel's Helping Hands.
Following the publication of an article on the dispute between the two organizations by The Spokesman-Review on Thursday, Garcia took to Facebook, saying Jewel's Helping Hands has paid rent with building maintenance and repair, an issue that is also argued by both sides.
"We fixed all of the repairs they asked of us," Garcia said. "Their bathroom toilets needed replacing, we replaced those."
"She illegally did a repair without permission," Awesome countered about the toilet.
What appears to have started out as a well-intentioned conversation back in February to help those in need has devolved in a standoff of sorts as the Woman's Club would like the shelter to move on, while the shelter says they aren't leaving until at least mid-May.
Why stay in a place that no longer wants you there?
"Because there are 40 guests here and 18 employees that were donated this space to use," Garcia responded. "We need to prepare for them to have somewhere to go."
However, with an event booked at the Woman's Club on May 1st, Awesome is hoping that preparation doesn't go past the end of the month.
"She (Garcia) said she would be gone by the 30th of this month," Awesome said about a conversation Garcia had with another board member. "So we're hoping that she follows through with her statement."
Jewel's Helping Hands operates eight shelters in Spokane, according to Garcia, and the plight of those experiencing homelessness isn't something Awesome or the Woman's Club aren't sympathetic to, they just believe it's time to move on.
"The individuals who are here are wonderful," Awesome said. "There's good people here, but the thing is, this facility is not designed for this."
Exactly when they will move on is still up in the air.
Garcia says a social media post made on April 11 will serve as their 30-day notice, which puts them out on the 11th of May.
With events booked at the beginning of May, I mentioned to Garcia that the Woman's Club would like the shelter out before then and asked if they could expect that.
"No. They cannot expect that," she replied. "We will not be out until May 11."