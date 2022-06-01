SPOKANE Wash. - June is National Camping Month and there are many different places and ways to celebrate it around the Inland Northwest.
Here is a how-to guide of places to reserve, how to get gear and where to start.
Campsites in Washington State
Washington State Parks offer campsites, yurts, cabins, rustic structures, vacation houses, group camps and group day-use facilities available for reservations across the state. Riverside State Park, conveniently located near Spokane, offers campsites and cabins.
For campsite reservations, visitors can bring up to three tents, campers, trailers or motorhomes.
Hipcamp provides a list of private campsites available for rent, including family farms and resorts. Accommodations vary by location but many allow for tents and RVs.
Treehouse Point is an overnight retreat center along the Raging River near Seattle. Visitors can spend the night in one of the seven rentable treehouses that Treehouse Point has available.
Campsites in Idaho
Idaho State Parks and Recreation provides camping locations at state parks around Idaho. State parks that offer camping near Coeur D’Alene include Farragut State Park and Heyburn State Park.
Visit Idaho shares a guide to camping in the state, with a list of campsites sorted by type, location, season and desired activity level.
Hipcamp shares a list of private campsites across Idaho, such as private cabins, farms and ranches.
For those that prefer glamping over camping, Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs offers furnished glamping domes, massage appointments, and access to mineral hot springs.
Campsites in Montana
Visit Montana State Parks to reserve a campsite with a variety of chosen amenities, from tent and RV camping to staying in a yurt. Day-use sites are also available for reservation.
Recreation.gov provides an extensive list of campsites, including private cabins, national parks and state parks.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park is a popular camping destination that offers tours of the famous limestone caverns.
Travelers can go back to the “Old West” by visiting Bannack State Park. Bannack was the site of Montana’s first major gold discovery in 1862. However, Bannack’s population dwindled, leaving it the preserved, historical ghost-town that it is today.
Campsites in Bannack State Park are available for reservation. Tours of Bannack are conducted from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Additional campsites across the country can be found through the National Park Service.
How to find camping gear?
The right gear can make or break a camping trip.
Skilled Survival offers a list of camping essentials to bring. Key items include a tent, a water supply, food, sleeping bags, a first aid kit, insect repellent and weather-appropriate clothing.
For an extensive camping checklist, visit Love the Outdoors.
Rambleraven Gear Trader is a Spokane retail and consignment shop for outdoor gear. They sell a variety of camping supplies, from tents and backpacks to outdoor water filtration devices.
Rambleraven also has a few items available for rent, including kayaks and paddleboards.
Rei offers extensive supplies for the outdoors, as well as used gear and clothing for a discounted rate.
Select Rei locations, including the Spokane store, offer gear rentals.