Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said that to determine whether or not the box is legit look at a few things.
If the box has a Spokane County Elections decal on it, they are white, and all of the boxes are in front of a public building, such as city hall, and libraries.
Drop boxes are open now 24/7 and will stay open until Election Day at 8 pm.
Dalton told us that most of the boxes get emptied once a day.
The busiest day, on Monday and Tuesday of election week they get emptied about 5 times day.
For information on where all of the drop box locations are in Spokane County, see here.
