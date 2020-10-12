Ballot drop off box
Spokane County Elections

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said that to determine whether or not the box is legit look at a few things.

If the box has a Spokane County Elections decal on it, they are white, and all of the boxes are in front of a public building, such as city hall, and libraries.

Drop boxes are open now 24/7 and will stay open until Election Day at 8 pm.

Dalton told us that most of the boxes get emptied once a day.

The busiest day, on Monday and Tuesday of election week they get emptied about 5 times day.

For information on where all of the drop box locations are in Spokane County, see here.

