With Santa back at the North Pole and gifts under the tree unwrapped the Christmas tree maybe ready to move on as well.
The dry trees can go up in flames in minutes and could easily engulf your house.
Local groups around Spokane will be setting up shop to help you get the trees gone and the proceeds all go to good causes.
At Ferris High School you can drop off your "used" Christmas trees at the parking lot at 37th and Regal on December 29th and 30th or January 5th and 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The suggested donation is $5 for a dropped off tree. Pick-up of trees can also be scheduled by contacting Paul (509-981-9371) or Dave (414-731-1690). The suggested donation is $10 for a picked up tree. Proceeds from this fundraiser go to the Ferris High School 2019 Senior All-Nighter event which is a fun, drug and alcohol free, event the night of graduation.
Boy Scout Troop 400 will also be picking up the trees out in the valley area at Central Valley High School and University High School. This will take place on Saturday and Sunday, December 29th & 30th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, January 5th and 6th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Again $5 to drop off and $10 for pick. The proceeds will go to support the troop with outdoor activities, service projects and supplies.
The City of Spokane's Solid Waste Collection Department will also pick up trees curbside for free from customers until January 11th.