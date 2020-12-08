At least two families lost their livelihoods in an apartment complex fire on the South Hill.
Firefighters say the flames ignited when incense, burning too close to a Christmas tree, caught the tree on fire. The fire quickly spread, trapping two children inside. A 9-year-old boy was able to take his little sister to a third-story window, where neighbors below told them to jump. The girl refused at first, but her brother pushed her out as the flames closed in. Then, he jumped.
We talked with one man, Trevor Main, who helped catch the boy. He said the boy fell badly, and while they did catch him, his face hit rocks on the side of the apartment. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Hulme family has a Go Fund Me that you can donate to here.
We talked with a second family, who also lost everything in the apartment fire. Amelia Adair told us that she lived in the apartment with her husband and two daughters. She works the night shift and was asleep when the fire started. Her daughter woke up her up when their family dog started barking constantly. She woke up to smoke and got the kids out safely. Unfortunately, the smoke and water damage from the fire destroyed their unit as well.
The Adair family has a Facebook fundraiser set up that you can find here.
Both families say they are especially desperate for clothes, as the only clothes any of them have are what they were wearing when the fire started. (Amelia's kids were still wearing their pajamas when we talked to them Tuesday night.) You can donate clothes at the Regal Ridge Apartment office at 5111 S. Regal.
