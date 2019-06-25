There's nothing that says summer in Spokane better than Hoopfest. And this year, Hoopfest is celebrating its 30th summer in the Lilac City, which has been renamed "Hooptown USA". This article is your guide to how to Hoopfest like a pro, because you don't want to miss out on this community event.
The World's Largest 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in the World
There's a reason that Hoopfest likes to say they're the biggest in the world: because they are. There are 250,000 players that fly in from around the world. More than 6,000 teams will play more than 14,000 games across nearly four dozen blocks in downtown Spokane. Not only that, there are 3,000 volunteers who are trying to keep track of 450 courts. Teams span across all skill levels. From no experience to elite, there's something for everyone. Teams are made up of four players, with three on the court at each time. Every player gets a Hoopfest T-shirt and some other swag.
Games are between 20 and 30 minutes long, which means that if you want to watch a team play you should get there early, because it's not going to be easy to get across town quickly.
When and Where is Team Check-in?
This year, the Ten Capital Team Check-In will be located in between Main Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard west of Stevens in the Bennett Block (the same parking lot as Nike Center Court and the Hoopfest Store). Teams can check in during the following days and times:
- Thursday, June 27: 3 PM – 7 PM
- Friday, June 28: 11 AM – 7 PM
- Saturday, June 29: 7 AM-12 PM (For out-of-town teams only. You may pick up your packet prior to your first game time)
You can find and track a team here: https://register.spokanehoopfest.net/TeamTracker/Public/Search.aspx
Download the Hoopfest App
There’s a ton of good information there. From a day-by-day breakdown of events, to an easy way to track teams, to Hoopfest maps (including first aid stations and the lost child tent) the Hoopfest App is a must have if you’re going to be downtown for the event
Getting Around on Hoopfest
STA is your best bet to travel to and from Hoopfest. Buses run every ten minutes on Saturday June 29 from 6 am to 8 pm and Sunday June 30 from 7 am to 6 pm. Purchase an all-day pass for $2.00. This gets you unlimited rides on any Spokane Transit bus route both days of Hoopfest. There is no need to pre-purchase this pass. You can buy it on any bus. Valid STA bus passes will also be honored. For a closer look at the map, click here: https://www.spokanehoopfest.net/spokane-hoopfest/the-event/logistics/
You can park at a number of pay-to-park locations, like River Park Square, but it will cost you around $10 per day. And it will be difficult getting to that location. There will also be Uber and Lyft rides available. f you were planning to use Lime bike's or scooters to get around during Hoopfest this weekend you might want to come up with a new plan. Starting June 28th at 6:00 pm through Sunday, July 30th at 10:00 pm, Lime will not allow scooters or bikes near the Hoopfest courts. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://www.khq.com/top_video/lime-riding-a-no-go-near-hoopfest/video_9a8609e0-96be-11e9-8765-4f6eb5b9b7ac.html
What Else is There to Do Beside Watch Teams Play?
There's a ton of stuff going on at Hoopfest. And remember: Hoopfest is totally free to watch, but participating in some events will cost you money. Here are some other activities happening downtown during Hoopfest:
- Toyota Shoot-Off: Bennett Block, $10 for 3 Shots (must be 18 years or older)
- Rodda Paint Contest Zone: Howard & Spokane Falls Blvd, $5 to participate
- Slam Dunk Contest: Bennett Block, $10 to participate
- The atmosphere down at Hoopfest is also a lot of fun. There's an outdoor festival with food, entertainment and, of course, opportunities to shop
Where Can I Watch Hoopfest if I’m Not Downtown?
Great question. This year KHQ’s All Sports and Weather Station, SWX, is airing HOURS of live Hoopfest coverage. Live coverage starts on Saturday morning at 8am. We’ll have the elite championship games and much, much more. You can download the Watch SWX app to stream SWX or click here for a live stream on mobile: http://www.swxrightnow.com/livestream/
Find out how to get SWX on TV by clicking here: https://www.swxrightnow.com/on-the-air/
What’s the Weather Going to Be Like?
That’s the big question, isn’t it? You can keep track by clicking HERE: https://www.khq.com/weather/
You can also download the KHQ Weather and Traffic Authority App
I Wanted to Play this Year but Couldn’t… When is the Next Hoopfest?
- June 27-28, 2020
- June 26-27, 2021