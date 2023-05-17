SPOKANE, Wash. - Bears, cougars and moose… oh my!
As the weather starts to warm up more and more people will be heading outside and hitting the trails, waterways and campsites around the Inland Northwest.
Dangerous encounters with wildlife are extremely rare, but Staci Lehman with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says it's always good to be prepared.
"You're going to see moose, you're going to see deer, you might see a cougar, you might see a bear, it kind of just depends where you're at and what you're doing," Lehman said.
Plus, Lehman noted that there's now a wolf pack living up on Mount Spokane.
"While we don't expect that would threaten human safety, a lot of people hike with their dogs," Lehman said. "Wolves do view dogs as competition and they can get aggressive, so for the safety of your pets we ask you to keep them on a leash as well."
While people might, understandably, be focused on what to do if you run into carnivores–especially after a pretty notable and rare cougar attack in Stevens County last summer–Lehman has some tips that work for all wildlife encounters.
"Make eye contact with any wild animal that you're going to see, make yourself look larger so you look intimidating," Lehman said. "If that doesn't work and the animal approaches you, throw whatever you can find at that animal. Don't act intimidated, let them know that you are a bigger creature and you're not scared. Never turn your back on it and slowly back away to give it space to get away from you."
Plus, carrying bear spray is always a good idea.
"It works on anything, it doesn't have to be a bear," Lehman said. "If you come into a tight spot with a cougar or even a human, bear spray can be your friend."
Most importantly, never feed wild animals and clean up after yourself if you're on a trail or at a campsite.
"When bears are finding an easy meal they'll hang out too long and potentially become habituated to humans, and they might get aggressive," Lehman said. "In that case, generally a bear will have to be put down, which nobody likes. It goes back to the old saying that a fed bear is a dead bear–whether you're feeding it intentionally or accidentally by leaving trash out or items that might attract a bear."
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has comprehensive breakdowns for almost every species in the state in their "Living with Wildlife" series,which serve as a great resource for people to familiarize themselves with animals in the Inland Northwest before they head outdoors.