Christmas is nearing, which means if you're a cat owner, you're probably already dealing with one issue: Keeping the cat out of the tree.
Allegheny North Veterinary Hospital has the following tips to help:
- Secure your Christmas tree: From the bottom, you can use a square piece of plywood, place the tree stand in the center and mark where the legs rest. Drill holes at these marks and secure the stand to the plywood. From the top, install a wall anchor.
- Make the tree "yucky": Make your own spray with water and orange, lemongrass or citronella oil. Some cats detest these scents and will avoid the area. You can also try to place orange trees at the base of the tree!
- Offer an alternate: Yep, a cat tree might help!
- Do not punish: If you catch your cat climbing in the tree, resist the urge to yell at it. Instead, give them a stern "no" and remove them.
