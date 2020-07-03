SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) has tips on how to keep your pet calm on the Fourth of July.
According to SCRAPS, more pets are lost in July than any other month of the year. A dog's hearing is ten times more sensitive than a human's, meaning noises can be especially difficult for them.
SCRAPS says if you're thinking about taking your dog to watch fireworks with you, think again. The large amount of people, loud noises and repeated flashed of light are likely to have a traumatic effect on them, SCRAPS says.
SCRAPS Tips for Keeping Pets Safe:
- Go for a long walk before celebrating. If you normally take your dog on a walk for thirty minutes, take a two-hour hike instead. This way, the dog's brain will be so tired that it won't be able to concentrate on the fireworks.
- Keep you cat in a safe place indoors like a bedroom or bathroom with the door closed.
- Distract your dog. Once the fireworks go off, ask your dog to do obedience behavior and focus on something other than the noise.
- Keep your dog on a leash. This will give more control and help prevent the dog from running off.
- Double check to make sure your pets have enough water during the hot temperatures.
- Make sure your dog has I.D. If your dog does become lost, tags, a license and microchips can get it back to you safely.
