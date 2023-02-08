SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you prepping food for the Super Bowl this weekend? Millions of people gather annually to tune in, and with friendly gatherings comes fantastic food.
Whether you're aiming to eat healthier this year, or you have dietary restrictions, you don't have to sit on the sidelines or endure the same old, boring veggie tray you have every year.
Believe it or not, it's possible to make your favorite foods just a tad healthier, without sacrificing its salacious flavor!
NonStop Local spoke with Brittany Thorpe, a dietician with Multicare, to learn how to create a healthier super bowl menu that still tastes good!
She had a few key tips to offer.
First, Thorpe advised always looking for ways to add protein and fiber to your current snacks.
With nachos, you can easily add some good proteins (lean beef, ground chicken/turkey, shredded chicken, beans), and all the toppings for fiber (olives, tomato, onion, peppers, lettuce). That's right, you can make nachos healthier by adding more delicious tidbits to them! Within reason, of course.
As for wings, use an air fryer if you can for a healthier protein. As a bonus, it's a bit easier to clean than traditional fry methods.
If you have pasta dishes, like mac and cheese or pasta salad, go for nonfat Greek yogurt for higher protein and less fat. Avoid using too much mayo. Add vegetables to your pasta, or even some lean protein or beans.
It's hard to make corn dogs healthier, but you could try using all-beef or turkey dogs.
Of course, it's not a Super Bowl party without chips and dip. Try for a variety of chips, including some whole wheat options. Opt for thin or reduced fat versions when able.
Healthier dips like spinach with Greek yogurt, hummus, salsa, guacamole, or even a homemade Mexican layer dip are great options.
A hearty dish option could be chili with beans, vegetables, lean meats.
If you have allergies or dietary restrictions, like lactose or gluten intolerance, there are plenty of options to enjoy!
Corn tortilla chips are already gluten-free, and gluten-free pasta or other grains like quinoa are great choices for main dishes. Non-dairy cheese, sour cream, or yogurt alternatives are aplenty if you're lactose intolerant.
Many of the healthy options listed are naturally gluten-free, including wings, hummus, salsa, guacamole, chili, and nachos without cheese or yogurt topping.
Whether it's an allergy or just the goal of a better diet, there's no need to skip out on the fun because the food isn't good. With just a few mindful decisions, you can make typical Super Bowl snacks a healthier option while keeping all the scrumptious taste!