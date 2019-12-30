This is the time of year to make resolutions for a new and improved you in the new year. Here are a couple things you can do to have success.
Make It Specific
Katherine L. Milkman, an associate professor of operations information and decisions at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, told the New York Times, "“Making a concrete goal is really important rather than just vaguely saying ‘I want to lose weight.’ You want to have a goal: How much weight do you want to lose and at what time interval? Five pounds in the next two months — that’s going to be more effective.”
Have External Accountability
According to an article in Forbes, this can help you keep you going.
"You only need to find one person whose opinion you respect, that you can check in with once a month on your progress, and that can be enough to keep you motivated to have results consistently."
Consider The Reasoning Of Your Goal
You should also carefully think about your goals ahead of time.
Dr. Michael Bennett, a psychiatrist and author of two self-help books told the New York Times, “If you do it out of the sense of self-hate or remorse or a strong passion in that moment, it doesn’t usually last long,” he said. “But if you build up a process where you’re thinking harder about what’s good for you, you’re changing the structure of your life, you’re bringing people into your life who will reinforce that resolution, then I think you have a fighting chance.”
Give yourself a medal
An article by Harvard Medical school recommends some encouragement as you go can be a big help.
"Don't wait to call yourself a winner until you've pounded through the last mile of your big dream marathon or lost every unwanted ounce. Health changes are often incremental. Encourage yourself to keep at it by pausing to acknowledge success as you tick off small and big steps en route to a goal."
