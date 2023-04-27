SPOKANE, Wash. – As the temperatures rise in the Spokane area, so does the risk of wildfires. To spread awareness, Washington State’s Department of Natural Resources teamed up with Spokane County Fire District 3 on Wednesday, to promote DNR’s Wildfire Ready program.
Wildfire Ready encourages homeowners in high-risk areas to prepare their property for wildfire season.
“We can probably never eliminate the threat of wildfires in our community,” Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said, “but there’s a lot we can do to significantly reduce that potential.”
According to the DNR, the number one cause of homes lost in fires are lost due to embers. Homeowners can reduce those embers from reaching their homes if they keep flammable vegetation out of their gutter and at least five feet from their home.
“It’s a very simple, easy task to mitigate… and while you may not always see that… the mass of all fire, in reality, is just a small ember landing in five feet of the home,” DNR Community Resilience Coordinator Will Knowlton said.
The Wildfire Ready program features a no-cost home consultation, where DNR experts will come to your house and assess your readiness for wildfires, then send you a PDF with notes on what to improve upon. These visits generally take 30 to 45 minutes and you can sign up at wildfireready.dnr.wa.gov.
“Right now is the perfect time to get it done, with the weather getting warmer,” Knowlton said.