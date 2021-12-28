SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, temperatures in Spokane are in the low-teens and forecasted to head even lower. These type of conditions present a threat to people and their homes.
One significant thing to look out for is freezing pipes. A frozen pipes can create a costly headache but there are a few things you can do to prevent them.
KHQ spoke to Roto Rooter General Manager Branden Mallory, who said the age-old trick of opening up your cabinets with the heat no lower than 55 degrees is likely your best bet.
Opening up cupboards and cabinets in the area of the water lines allows more heat to get through to them. If you're not sure where that water pipe is, just open all of them.
Mallory also debunked the myth that keeping the faucet on a drip will prevent freezing. He said doing that could leave you with a frozen drain pipe.
Space heaters may also be used and are effective, however, they must be watched closely as they carry a high risk of fire danger.