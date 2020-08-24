MEAD, Wash - The Mead School District is investigating a video recorded by a high school student, who said in a video posted online, "Today, we're going to learn how to kill all the (n-word)'s," while pretending to shoot a military-style rifle.
The video, which has been circulating online and re-posted on several social media platforms, was originally posted on Snapchat. The clip was sent and brought to KHQ's attention by concerned Mead parents.
In the video, the student brandishes a semi-automatic rifle and says:
"Welcome to another 'How To Redneck.' Now today, we're going to learn how to kill all these (n-word)'s on your property. Now, when you see a (n-word) trespassing, you're going to grab your AR-15. Now, you're going to go find him and you're going to go 'bang bang bang bang bang' until you're 15 rounds in. Once you're 15 rounds in, you're just going to empty your mag and put in another. Then you're just going to go 'bang bang bang...' until you're another 15 rounds in. Then, they should all be dead. Thanks for watching 'How To Redneck. I'll see you in the next one."
Mead School District and Building Administration are investigating, according to district superintendent Shawn Woodward. He also said administrators from the student's high school have been in contact with the student and his family. Woodward said the video is "awful."
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the student and video. However, the initial investigation shows the video was reportedly filmed outside of Washington state during a family vacation, according to Corporal Mark Gregory. Deputies searched the student's room and did not find any weapons. The student also has no criminal history and his family is cooperating with investigators, according to Gregory.
The initial investigation also shows the video, which was titled 'How To Redneck,' appears to be an attempt at satire.
Bad joke or not, NAACP-Spokane President Kurtis Robinson said the student must be held accountable so that he and his peers know the actions aren't appropriate. Inaction would be harmful to the community and the student, according to Robinson.
"The damage that you're doing to that individual soul by not holding him accountable and not giving him the tools and the training to really deconstruct the narrative he's currently operating... There needs to be consequences, but they need to be restorative consequences, Robinson said.
Robinson believes inaction by administrators and/or agencies is a subconscious way of letting the public know that the actions are acceptable.
"What you're doing by saying 'he didn't mean it' is you're co-signing it and saying, 'hey, it's okay.' And there's part of the psychology of the problem," Robinson said. "It's overtly racist. Blatantly, so. And they minimize it, so therefore they qualify it to go ahead and not only stay in existence, but to never get challenged," Robinson said.
