Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Hopefully you stuffed your bellies full of delicious food and spent lots of time with your loved ones.
If there's one thing better than Thanksgiving Day dinner, it's the Thanksgiving Day dinner leftovers.
Here are some Thanksgiving Day dinner leftover tips provided by Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
- Containers: When reheating your food, make sure to remove it from its plastic container and set it on a plate. Even if your plastic containers are BPA-free, the plastic can burn and chemicals can leach into your food.
- Timing: Refrigerate leftovers no later than two hours after putting them on the table in shallow storage containers that are two-inches tall or less so it can cool down quickly.
- Items: Discard stuffing and gravy within one to two days. Due to the moisture and high temperatures, they can easily be a breeding ground for bacteria.
- Turkey: Remove turkey meat from the bone and store in the fridge for 3 to 4 days maximum.
