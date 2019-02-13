December through April is the peak time for avalanches. So far in 2019, there have been 13 people killed in avalanches in the United States mainly on the west coast.
It can go from a fun ski, snowmobile, or road trip to a life or death situation buried under feet of snow. The snow is so thick you can't even breath. Avalanches are giant and they come at you fast. The roar from them is unmistakable
Brandon Salayi from Missoula, Montana shared his experience of being in an avalanche while backcountry skiing five years ago. We interviewed him in January about his experience.
He caught it all on his go pro. The avalanche pushed him downhill, but he was able to grab a tree snag. That stopped him from getting carried away. He says it was a learning experience he'll never forget "Initially it was very slow motion and then in a heartbeat, it was 100 miles per hour."
if you do get caught in an Avalanche try to:
Grab onto anything solid like tree's rocks etc. to avoid being swept away.
If you start moving downward with the avalanche, stay on the surface using a swimming motion.
Try to move yourself to the side of the avalanche.
When the avalanche slows try to:
Push yourself towards the surface.
Make an air pocket in front of your face using one arm.
When the avalanche stops try to:
Dig yourself out, if possible.
Relax your breathing, particularly if you cannot dig yourself out.
Stay calm and shout only when a searcher is near.