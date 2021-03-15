SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend some people saw the third stimulus check deposited into their bank accounts however many people are still waiting for the money to become available.
If you are still waiting to receive the money the IRS is launching a "Get My Payment" tool online for people to track the third round of stimulus checks. Through this online tool people can check when the they are supposed to receive their check and how the check will be sent to you; whether that be direct deposit or through the mail in physical check or debit card form.
The third round of stimulus checks is $1,400 for individuals making less than $75,000 a year, $2,800 for married couples making a joint income of up to $150,000 a year, and $1,400 for each dependent.
Some people have also complained that while their checks were deposited they cannot access them right now. If that applies to you, the bank is not holding onto your money rather it may take a few days to process.