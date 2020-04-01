COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little announced that the primary election will still be held on May 19th.
Secretary of State Lawrence Denney, said that all voters will need to submit votes on an absentee ballot.
Denney said that absentee ballot request forms will be sent to every registered voter's home. Once you receive that form in the mail, fill it out, then mail it back to the county clerk's office. You can also do all of this online at idahovotes.gov.
If you are not registered and have access to the internet, then visit idahovotes.gov to request a absentee ballot.
If you do not have access to the internet and you are not registered to vote, you will be sent a ballot request form sometime toward the middle of April.
After you send back the request form, they will then send you your ballot as well as a pre-addressed envelope, send back your vote, and you're all set.
Important dates:
- Deadline to register to vote: May 19th at 8 p.m.
- Deadline for county clerk to receive a request for absentee ballott: May 19th at 8 p.m.
- Deadline for requesting an absentee ballot online: May 19th at 8 p.m.
- Deadline for absentee ballots to be received by the county clerk: June 2nd at 8 p.m.
- Results are in at the earliest by: June 2nd at 9 p.m. MST.
