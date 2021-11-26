Spokane businesses prepared to host first Cougar football watch events under COVID restrictions
SPOKANE, WASH- It doesn’t matter what kind of fan you are, there is a place for you today in Spokane to watch the game!

As the Cougs and the Huskies get ready to go head-to-head events are popping up across the state so you can watch with your fellow alumni/fans.

UW:

Spokane, WA, UW Spokane Center, 805 E. Spokane Falls Blvd, Suite 124, Spokane, WA 99202

WSU:

Pullman, WA, Village Centre Cinema, 1085 SE Bishop Blvd

Pullman, WA, Paradise Creek Trailside Taphouse, 505 SE Riverview Street, Suite C

Spokane ,WA, Village Centre Cinema - Airway Heights 10117 W State Rte 2

Spokane ,WA, Red Wheel, 501 S Thor Street

Spokane Valley ,WA, The Ref, 14208 E Sprague Avenue

If you would like us to add a party at your restaurant to this list message us on the KHQ facebook page. 

