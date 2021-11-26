SPOKANE, WASH- It doesn’t matter what kind of fan you are, there is a place for you today in Spokane to watch the game!
As the Cougs and the Huskies get ready to go head-to-head events are popping up across the state so you can watch with your fellow alumni/fans.
Spokane, WA, UW Spokane Center, 805 E. Spokane Falls Blvd, Suite 124, Spokane, WA 99202
Pullman, WA, Village Centre Cinema, 1085 SE Bishop Blvd
Pullman, WA, Paradise Creek Trailside Taphouse, 505 SE Riverview Street, Suite C
Spokane ,WA, Village Centre Cinema - Airway Heights 10117 W State Rte 2
Spokane ,WA, Red Wheel, 501 S Thor Street
Spokane Valley ,WA, The Ref, 14208 E Sprague Avenue
If you would like us to add a party at your restaurant to this list message us on the KHQ facebook page.