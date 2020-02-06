Ever been curious how many other people in the country have the same name as you? One website is looking to census data to help answer that question.
HowManyOfMe.com searches the country for how many people share your first name, last name and both combined.
"The U.S. Census Bureau statistics tell us that there are at least 151,671 different last names and 5,163 different first names in common use in the United States. Some names are more common than others," according to the website's homepage.
If you're 13 or older, you can use the search engine yourself to find out just how many of you there are. Check in out HERE:
The website also provides some statistics on some of the most common names, for instance:
(Statistics are compiled from data from June 18, 2008)
Top Three Most Common Last Names:
- Smith
- Johnson
- Williams
Top Three Most Common First Names:
- James
- John
- Robert
Top Three Most Common Boy Names:
- James
- John
- Robert
Top Three Most Common Girl Names:
- Mary
- Patricia
- Linda
