How WSU is giving their medical students new hands-on training

SPOKANE, Wash. - Medical students anywhere usually have pretty high-level knowledge of human anatomy by the time they graduate, but the hands on experience, may be a little bit lacking.
On Thursday, September 5, Washington State University's Elson Floyd School of Medicine announced how they're giving students the kind of experience that can't be taught.
The patients may be called dummies, but are about as smart as they come.
Meet Sim-mom, Sim-man, and Sim-baby. It's a little frightening how realistic they look, and then, their personalities come to life. Sim-mom can scream in pain during labor, and it's up to these WSU med students to deliver her newborn, blood, sweat, and all.
"We can deliver a baby every twenty minutes," Chris Martin, Director of WSU's simulation program, said.
Martin says the hospital look-alike rooms were just gifted to the program from Northwest Farm Credit Services, a gift that looks like a normal baby doll, until it starts seizing and turning blue.
"When they opened him out of the box, my first words were wow," Martin said.
Medical students can check Sim-baby's heart rate, pulse, lungs, and then, you go next door, and see Sim-man's room.
"This room can be anything that we imagine. It can be an operating room, an intensive care unit, an emergency room, or it can just be a hospital floor room," Martin said.
Sim-man can receive pain medication too, but not too much, or he'll die on you.
"He can bleed, sweat, blink, go into cardiac arrest," Martin said.
The program is all under the eye of their professors, with a one-way mirror, camera, and $250,000 worth of equipment. The goal is to give students as realistic of an emergency experience as possible, so they’re ready when your family needs them.
"They're going to be more confident when they go out into the community and work with patients, they're going to have some hands on time," Martin said.