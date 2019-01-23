Update: A family member of a two-year-old girl who died in a crash east of Ponderay, Idaho, on Monday says there are multiple options for anyone looking to donate or help the girl's family following this tragedy.

"This devastating loss has been felt by all, and we find comfort knowing so many want to help in anyway that they can," Savannah Symonds, the aunt of the little girl, said in a Facebook post.

Symonds provided multiple ways people can make donations to provide financial support for her parents.

By Mail: Savannah Symonds

PO Box 1331

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 83805

or https://paypal.me/pools/c/8bzUwKzKYb

or $quinndooley

"Our beloved Quinn touched every heart that had crossed her path," Symonds said in the post. "We are all deeply saddened by this unfathomable tragedy. Our family is so grateful for everyone’s love and positivity, any and every donation and prayer is beyond appreciated."

Previous coverage: Idaho State Police say a 2-year-old has died after a crash three miles east of Ponderay, ID.

Investigators say Monday morning at 7:44 am, Keanu M. Dooley, 22, of Sandpoint, ID, was traveling westbound with the 2-year-old in a child seat when he attempted to turn left onto Sunnyside Road. A white 2017 Ford F350 pickup driven by Wesley J. Free, 29, of Sagle, ID, t-boned the Subaru on the passenger side. Neither Dooley or Free were wearing seat-belts.