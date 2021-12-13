MIDWEST - If you're looking to provide support for the communities hit hardest by the deadly tornadoes, the executive director of the American Red Cross of the Inland Northwest said financial donations will do the most help for as many people as possible.
According to the Red Cross website, around 90-cents of every dollar donated to the organization goes toward both planned humanitarian efforts and disaster response, making it the most effective and quickest way to help those in need.
To make a monetary donation, you can send a check to:
Red Cross of the Inland Northwest
315 W. Nora Ave.
Spokane, WA 99205
They will get your money directly to those in need in Kentucky and other midwestern states.
Or, you can visit the Red Cross donation page and donate to the general disaster fund. Money will go towards help not only those in this disaster, but in future relief efforts too.
There's another way you can help, though. The Red Cross is experiencing a historic blood shortage--the worst they've had in over a decade. If you are healthy and able, please consider giving blood. It is quick, easy, and you get snacks! (And currently, they're offering a bonus $10 Amazon gift card through 12/16.) Plus, your contribution will save numerous lives in a time when it's needed most. You can make an appointment on their website or find a local drive. If you're interested in hosting a drive in your community, the Red Cross makes it easy to do so!