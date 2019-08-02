Huckleberry season is here, and the Forest Service has some tips for responsible gathering on the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.
- Recreational huckleberry gatherers are encouraged to pick only what they can consume so that others may also enjoy the fun of picking and tasting our delicious state fruit.
- Methods for huckleberry gathering vary widely; however, it is best to handpick the berries to ensure that the bushes are not damaged and that only the ripe berries are harvested. Everyone wants productive and healthy huckleberry bushes for many years to come! Any methods that damage or destroy the bushes are illegal and may result in a fine for damaging natural resources.
- Huckleberries are delicious favorites of both people and bears. Because huckleberries are a major source of nourishment for bears, gatherers are encouraged to leave some berries unpicked and to always carry bear spray and be bear aware when gathering berries.
- Popular huckleberry gathering areas can become quite crowded. Exercise courtesy to fellow gathers and/or consider seeking out a new area if someone is there ahead of you. Be considerate and respectful of others. The 2.5 million acre Idaho Panhandle National Forests offers plenty of space for everyone!
- Commercial gathering of huckleberries on the Idaho Panhandle National Forests is not permitted. Picking huckleberries with the intent to sell them is considered commercial use. Minimum fines for commercial picking start at $250, and can increase based on the severity of the offense.
- Always practice Leave No Trace principles whenever recreating on National Forests so that everyone can enjoy their outdoor experience. Pack out any garbage and clean up your site before leaving.