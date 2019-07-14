Hugh Jackson made a girl’s night by singing her Happy Birthday during a performance of “The Man. The Music. The Show.” in Denver, Colorado on July 10.
In a Twitter post, Jillian Wojcik said she took her daughter, Mia, from Florida to Denver to see the show.
Thank you @RealHughJackman for making my daughter's dream come true! #TheManTheMusicTheShow @laughingmanco @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/ibROULjNIm— Jillian W. (@ProfWojcik) July 13, 2019
Mia made a sign for the snow asking Jackman to sing her Happy Birthday, and it actually worked.
In a thank you note to Jackman on Twitter, Wojick wrote, “you did it! You took time from your show to call her over and talk to her and sing her the most beautiful rendition of Happy Birthday.”
According to the Twitter post, Mia hasn’t stopped talking about the event.