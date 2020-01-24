SPOKANE, Wash. - The former home of Hugo's on the Hill will soon be coming down.
A company based out of Chattaroy is waiting on final permits, and then plans to demolish the building. Neal Hughes, with NRH LLC says he's hoping to start the demolition process in the next 30 days.
Hughes told KHQ that public notices will also be coming out soon. He said they'll be using bulldozers and excavators to tear down the building. He said there are tentative plans for what could replace Hugo's, but said he isn't at liberty to say what those are right now.
As for some of what's inside Hugo's, like the bowling alleys and the beams, Hughes said he believes a lot of that stuff is going to be salvaged and repurposed by other businesses who operate in that industry.
