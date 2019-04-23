Coeur d'Alene Police have determined that the human bones found last month on Tubbs Hill to be "historical" following an investigation.
A report of a human bone being found led to Tubbs Hill being closed on March 29, where deputies located more remains, all believed to be from one human.
After recent expert analysis, it was determined that the remains are "historical" and are at least 200 years old or possibly over 1,000 years old.
Police say that with the considerable passage of time, there is no information about the identity of the remains or cause of death.