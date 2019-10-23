A Sweet, Idaho, bull elk who became habituated to humans has found a forever home, moving from the Gem State to the Lone Star State.
The Idaho Fish & Game Department says the elk had been at their facility for six weeks, but left Idaho last Thursday, Oct. 17, and headed to Texas A&M University where it will become part of the school's wildlife management and veterinarian programs.
The elk will join numerous native and wildlife species which roam Texas A&M's animal paddock like whitetail deer, zebra, addax antelope and ostrich.
“Of the alternatives available, A&M was the best place for this elk to land,” Fish and Game wildlife veterinarian Dr. Mark Drew noted. “He will be well cared for and enjoy a good life at this world-class facility.”
IDFG staff worked to get all the necessary paperwork, testing and certification needed to allow the elk to leave Idaho, ultimately getting the approval from the USDA Veterinary Services.
The 400-pound elk, dubbed Elliott in the past by residents of Sweet, Idaho, had been illegally removed from the wild in the spring of 2018 and was raised in captivity. The elk became a safety risk as it roamed the streets of Sweet showing no fear of humans.
IDFG officials captured and released the elk in Bear Valley hoping it would integrate with a herd, but the elk instead sought out humans, resulting in another recapture. The elk was brought back into captivity and a search for an accredited facility began.
IDFG says it was fortunate for Texas A&M to answer the call.
“This young bull elk is in a good place now,” Drew said.
