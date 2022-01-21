police light vault.jpg

SANDPOINT, Idaho - The family of a Sandpoint-area man is getting some closure on a decades-old missing persons case after human remains were found in a wooded area west of Sandpoint.

Detectives, with the help of a forensic odontology consultant,  identified the deceased as then-32-year-old Daniel Glennon by comparing the remains with dental records. Glennon was reported missing by family back in 1996.

The remains were found by a logging crew in an undeveloped area near Wrenco Loop Road near where Glennon had lived by himself. 

The find prompted a full excavation of the area which produced additional remains, clothing and a .22 caliber revolver. 

The preliminary investigation indicated Glennon's death was a suicide, although further examination is planned at the University of Montana. 

Glennon's family was notified of the identification. 

