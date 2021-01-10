SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Human Rights Activist Coterie of Spokane (HRAC) released a statement, signed by 26 members of the community and various organizations, condemning the violent Capitol riots and sharing their respects for the officer who passed away during these events.
HRAC stated that, although their organization is normally critical of the U.S. policing policies and practices, they condemn the violence and praised Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from the events at the Capitol, for standing against white supremacy and upholding his sworn oath as a law enforcement officer.
"As of this writing, local law enforcement agencies have not honored Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, an Iraqui war veteran who died protecting democracy. In his final acts, Officer Sicknick lived by the oaths he had taken and we are grateful for his courage in the face of white supremacist-led violence" read the statement from HRAC.
Throughout the summer, HRAC has been among those organizing demonstrations against police brutality, but say that they never call for violence against officers and work to maintain peace during these demonstrations. "We have always taken measures to protect our protesters, counter-protesters, and law enforcement who are present at our demonstrations through our public transparency, de-escalation practices, and peaceful intentions."
In condemning the violence against law enforcement at the Capitol, HRAC is also calling on local law enforcement agencies to acknowledge the death of Officer Sicknick in D.C., saying that "as of this writing, Back the Blue counter-protestors, the Spokane Police Guild and local law enforcement remain silent despite one of their own being killed in the line of duty. Once again, we are calling on those organizations who have taken an oath and have been paid by taxpayer funding to protect and serve our community, to publicly denounce white supremacy in recognition of the systemic and violent damage that has been made apparent by the disturbing acts in Washington DC."
The document was signed by 26 members of the community and organization leaders.
