COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of people gathered at Sanders Beach on Friday for the 42nd annual Polar Plunge.
However, with all five north Idaho counties under a mask mandate, few people wearing face coverings were seen.
A KHQ reporter attending the event, wearing a mask and staying away from the crowd, and said that only a few dozen masks were spotted in the group.
We asked the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office if citations were going to be handed out, they told us that right now they're focused on education not enforcement.
