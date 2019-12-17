SPOKANE, Wash. - Over 600 rallies are being held nationwide supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump ahead of the House of Representatives vote on Wednesday, with Spokane being one of the hosts.
Multiple "No One Is Above The Law" events are scheduled around Spokane Tuesday afternoon/evening as part of the national rally. One of the organizers tells KHQ they are expecting attendee numbers to be in the 400 range, after doubling over the past week.
"Participants will demand that the House of Representatives fulfill its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump, and that the Senate removes him from office," a press release reads.
Tuesday's events around Spokane begin with participants waving signs on the freeway pedestrian bridge at Regal and 2nd Ave from 2-4 p.m.
At 4 p.m., veterans are scheduled to gather and deliver letters supporting impeachment to the offices of Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Senator Maria Cantwell, Senator Patty Murray and our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
The main event at the Tom Foley Federal Building begins at 5:30 p.m., where participants plan to read the Articles of Impeachment out loud. Organizers say other local VIP speakers will be in attendance.
A similar rally event is being held in Moscow, Idaho, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Friendship Square.
Dozens of similar rallies are being held around the Pacific Northwest, including 30 in Washington state, four in Idaho and eight in Montana.
