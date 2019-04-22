MEAD - The education budget battle is playing out across the region and the Mead School District is facing a $12 million dollar budget shortfall heading into the next school year.
Monday night, was standing room only at the Northwood Middle school as the school board heard concerns from the community about how they're working to make up the difference.
Staff, parents and students were there to convince the board members to spare programs that they say benefit their children, their education and their students. Each speaker had three minutes to make their case.
"I think what saddens me though is that we are a great Mead community here and I felt like how this came about is we're pinning program against program and that saddens me," voiced one concerned mother.
Among proposed cuts are ten education specialist positions and the full closure of Riverpoint Academy, which has 170 high school students and emphasizes a science, math and entrepreneurial curriculum.
One student with autism from Riverpoint who also started his own landscaping business because the school's help had this powerful message to the board.
"We can't make regular schooling any more interesting. We can't make learning hands on interesting. We just have to do it how the students want to and if we've impacted the students in a good way shouldn't we see how far that goes?" said the student. "But as a point not to be rude to you guys... You're building two new schools how are you going to fund that if you're already having to cut out how much money now?"
Other proposals include closure of Mead's Alternative High School and eliminating elementary sports programs which upsets a number of other parents.
One parent suggested taking a look what could be cut from the district office and even suggested cutting some of the administration out of the district schools but had a specific message when it came to their children's education.
"Let's not touch or get rid of the people that are hands-on with our children. Thank you," the father said.
The board is now considering the comments and will make a final determination on what should be cut.
There will be another community forum that will be held Wednesday at Northwood Middle School.