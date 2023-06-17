SPOKANE, Wash — Hundreds gathered at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for their third annual Juneteenth Celebration.
A mix of 50 vendors were in attendance, in addition to community outreach representatives.
Freda Gandy, the Executive Director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, said today is about remembering the past and celebrating the future. “This holiday allows us to come together and reflect on the violence and cruelty of slavery but also come together and celebrate freedom and the opportunity that provided to so many African American people.”
Nicole Sijohn-Higgins, the matriarch of a biracial family, says, like many others, she did not know about Juneteenth until it became personal.
“My family is biracial. I am a Coeur d’Alene tribal member, my husband is from Austin, Texas, and I never knew anything about Juneteenth until I met him,” said Sijohn-Higgins.
This is why Sijohn-Higgins says educating others is important, “definitely to bring awareness to everyone that this day is important.”
But for her, today is really about the future.
“I want my grandchildren to know that they can do whatever they want regardless of what race they are.”
For Gandy, her mission today was simple.
“Today was for people to come together, just have a time to remember and reflect and just acknowledge Juneteenth in our community," Gandy said.