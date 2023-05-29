MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A powerful ceremony like the one held Memorial Day morning at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake resonates even more to those who've lost someone who served.
"It's just a privilege to see all these veterans that are here and who have served our country and served God, it's just amazing," 85-year-old Marjorie Simmons said. "It's a blessing to be here."
Simmons and her two adult sons made their way to the cemetery on Monday to pay tribute to World War II Army veteran–and Simmons' husband–Norman Simmons, who passed away almost seven years ago.
"It makes me feel I miss him, it makes me know he's in a better place, but it's still a joy," Simmons said by her husband's gravesite. "It seems like he's still here with me, and that's not being odd, it's just his presence, and he was such an amazing guy."
They were three of hundreds who came out to one of the largest Memorial Day services in the state, to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
"If you want to thank a veteran, be the kind of American worth dying for, because they did," said retired Army Col. Hank Cramer. "You may have not thought about this before, but your freedom is the most expensive thing that you own, whether you're the one who paid for it or not."
Col. Cramer–whose father was killed in action decades ago–was one of several speakers at the ceremony, including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, the latter of which read a city proclamation marking the holiday.
"Grief fades, love never dies and courage signs on forever," Col. Cramer said to the crowd.
Marjorie Simmons knows that well.
"It's so amazing to see all the people, to see all the flags, and it's just a privilege to be a citizen of America," she said.