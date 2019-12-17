Hundreds gather for impeachment rally in Spokane shutting down streets

Spokane is just one of 600 rally's being held nation wide.
The organization MoveOn.org is the lead sponsor of these rallies that are taking place right now across the country.
This isn't a grass roots protest, but a well organized one.
These protest come on the eve of when the house is set to vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.
Organizers said these protests are a rallying cry to encourage members of congress to vote on the two articles of impeachment claiming the president abused the power of his office and obstructing congress from the investigation.
Earlier today President Trump did send a scathing five and a half page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Which reads in part quote, "You are the ones interfering in America's elections. You are the ones subverting america's democracy. You are the ones obstructing justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain,"
KHQ will keep you posted on any breaking developments if they do happen.
