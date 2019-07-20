RIGHT NOW: Memorial for Lt. Jon (JD) Anderson set to start at the Spokane Arena. Serving for SPD for almost 30 years, Anderson was 50 years old when he unexpectedly passed away earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/VT9wnoSeJE

Lt. Anderson was hired with SPD on Sep. 11, 1992 after previously working with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Anderson spent nearly 30 years with SPD, holding every rank from Officer to Lieutenant, to include Police Officer 1st Class, Detective, Corporal, and Sergeant. Lt. Anderson served as a Neighborhood Resource Officer, a Motor Officer, a member of the TAC Team, as well as a leader of SPD’s Honor Guard.

Lt. Anderson led SPD's Special Events Office as a Sergeant, responsible for ensuring the safety of major events like Bloomsday, the Lilac Parade, Hoopfest and remained involved even after being promoted to Lieutenant.He was also the SPD Assistant Commander for Hoopfest the past several years.

During his service, Lt. Anderson went above and beyond with acts of courage and making an impact on the community, receiving both the Silver Star as well as two Chief's Citations. Lt. Anderson was additionally on the board of Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs (WACOPS), Vice President of the Lieutenants and Captains Association, and Chairman of the Board at Responders Emergency Services Credit Union (RESCU).