The Gonzaga Alumni Office gave away free Zag Swag Friday to help fans cheer on the men's basketball team in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
We showed up ten minutes before the event and given how many people were already there, we were late.
First there was a line of cars stretched around the parking next to the McCarthey Athletic Center with drivers and passengers looking to get their hands on some posters, foam fingers and of course, some headbands.
Even though it was a drive-thru event, after a while the number of fans on foot began to rival the number of fans in cars.
All fans with high hopes for this year's team. High hopes delivered in various emotions.
"We're gonna play a great game on Sunday, Timme's going to have a great game. Corey's going to hit a lot of threes, and we're just going to be productive and play as a team and win like always," one student said, seemingly practicing his cliché press conference speech.
Some just expressed their confidence in frenzied screams.
Of course, there were more subdued, yet just as passionate, fans in line Friday, like Assistant Professor Dr. Catherine Zeisner.
"I'm pretty confident, but let's just go one game at a time," Dr. Zeisner said.
"I think we definitely got it," Accounting student Tommy Fenedick said. "We're going all the way, I think."
While there was no shortage of fans, everyone knows it doesn't take swag to make a true Zag, but it doesn't hurt either. There was no need for overtime on Friday because as quickly as the swag arrived, it was snatched up by passionate fans getting ready to watch Sunday's Sweet 16 matchup.