COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game.
“They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and that’s part of the process,” T.J. Toss, the communication director for the Idaho Fish and Game said.
This happens every year, but Ross said this is an unusual year on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
“This is an unusual amount for this year. In our office with some of the survey’s that we’ve done this year in Lake Coeur d’Alene, this is some of the highest Kokanee abundances/Kokannee numbers that we’ve seen in a really, really long time,” Ross said.
More offsprings, which could be appetizing to anglers, but not if you’re looking for the state record.
“The downside to it is when there’s a lot of Kokanee, they tend to be smaller.”
That’s because there’s less of a food source for the Kokanee, but for the eagles and seagulls, it’s lunchtime.
Higgens Point and Wolf Lodge Bay are two of the most common areas for spawning, according to Ross. With all of the dead fish along the shorelines, the Idaho Fish and Game said there are no public health concerns.
“Kokanee provide an important input back into the lake. As they die, their bodies decompose and their nutrients go back into the lake, so it’s healthy for the lake.”