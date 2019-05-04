Hundreds of kids run in "Mini-Bloomsday" Saturday morning, the Marmot March

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 43rd Bloomsday race is almost here. It's a family favorite event, and directors predict 40,000 people will be participating tomorrow. A smaller group had their own "mini-Bloomsday" today, the annual Bloomsday Marmot March.
"We did good, I don't know, maybe 12th or less," Brooklyn, a Marmot March runner, said.
Brooklyn and Ava are in 3rd and 2nd grade. They're cousins, best friends, and run in the Marmot March every year.
The pair said they're training for Bloomsday, and the Marmot March was just their warm-up.
"Yeah we're running tomorrow, we've been doing it for a while," Ava said.
More than 300 kids, parents, and grandparents had a Bloomsday of their own at Riverfront Park Saturday morning.
"It's so much fun to see those kids who started out in strollers, and then graduated so they're running the course, so many parents have come up to us saying we've set new personal records today, and that's such a thrill for us at Bloomsday," Jon Neill, one of Bloomsday's Board of Directors, said.
Neill made sure every kid that ran, walked, or was pushed in a stroller, got a blue ribbon.
"The race numbers all have the number one on them, so every kid crosses the finish line, and they almost uniformly say 'I think I got first place today,'" Neill said.
Since the mini-race is over, it's time to prepare for the big race.
"Make sure you hydrate," Neill said.
And for dinner Saturday night, carbs all the way.
"The traditional spaghetti is always a great start," Neill said.
Next, Neill said people always ask what shoes they should wear, he's got one rule.
"When in doubt, always wear the shoes that are the most comfortable," Neill said.
If you're worried about parking, there's going to be a bike corral at the clock tower all morning.
"We've got a secure perimeter, they can drop it off, and walk on over to the start line," Neill said.
Bloomsday directors said there are three crowd favorite spots to watch the race, the start line, the finish line, and doomsday hill. There's going to be music, food, and some very determined runners on that hill, Neill said you wouldn’t want to miss it.