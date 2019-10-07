SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Dozens of firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Lime assembly warehouse overnight, leading to hundreds of Lime Scooters & Bikes being burnt up.
Spokane Valley Fire Department & Spokane Fire Department arrived at the commercial structure fire at 5500 block of East Mallon around 11:30 p.m Sunday. A 911 caller had reported black and grey smoke coming from the building.
Arriving crews faced some challenges, and additional resources were brought to the scene after upgrading to a second alarm. SVFD says gaining access to the building initially slowed crews from entrance and natural gas was also free flowing from the front of the structure.
Firefighters were eventually able to aggressively attack the seat of the fire. In all, 21 trucks and command vehicles responded with about 50 firefighters.
KHQ arrived at the scene and observed at least 100 Lime scooters & bikes were completely burned up overnight and being stacked outside the building in a big pile, with several more inside.
Crews tell KHQ the building is a Lime assembly warehouse, and that several surrounding businesses will be closed for multiple days because of fumes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate on damage and costs is unavailable at this time.
KHQ has been told that any Lime employees assessing the damage from the fire will not be allowed to comment.
