SPOKANE, Wash. -- The holidays are getting off to a stressful start for some passengers who landed in Spokane without their luggage.
We received the following email, in part, detailing on family's dilemma.
"I have an news story I would like you to look into. My son flew in from Montreal and arrived on an Alaska/Horizon airline on Dec 20 on flight 2363. The flight came in late but the real problem is the plane full of passengers came in without any luggage. The next two planes that came in without any luggage for the passengers, as well. The airline had all the passengers fill out the paper work for lost luggage. Alaska/Horizon has not contacted us about his luggage. He has his Christmas presents and all his clothes in luggage. We live in Colville and can not stop by the airport to talk to Alaska/Horizon airlines easily about the lost luggage. We have tried to contact Alaska/Horizon all day Saturday. We called the local Spokane number for baggage problems and there is no way to talk to anyone or leave a message. We tried the number all day. Then we tried the national number (877)815-8253. It said the wait time to talk to representative would be 3 hours. We waited for over 6 hour to talk to someone. After waiting 6 hours, Alaska/Horizon baggage phone number then just hung up on us. We are still waiting where to hear from Alaska/Horizon airlines and to get his luggage. Can you help with this is a problem?"
KHQ began digging into the problem and quickly confirmed this family is far from alone. The headache for travelers is the result of several employees calling out sick.
"Point blank, we didn’t have enough staff to transport baggage from the bag well area to aircraft," an Alaska rep told KHQ. Here is more of what they had to say:
"We had an extremely high number of sick calls yesterday by those workers who help move bags for us. The amount of call-outs is twice what we’d normally see. This was not a coordinated work action. A big group of workers was just not feeling well. The dramatic number of call-outs caught us off guard and, frankly, we weren’t well prepared to handle it. On the passenger side of things, we’re looking at about 6,000 guests who were impacted on arriving flights Friday night. We had roughly 40 aircraft arrivals that were each delayed from getting to the gate by 1 to 3 hours. We understand that’s an incredibly long time on the tarmac and a tremendous amount of waiting. We’re working on compensation for affected guests."
Hundreds of passengers were impacted by this.
"Once the initial problems started, it all quickly snowballed. Out on the tarmac, we didn’t have enough ramp agents to move the bags on and off the planes," an Alaska spokesperson told KHQ in an email. "That meant we had to use fewer gates because some were not staffed correctly. At least 1,500 bags were left behind as flights left Sea-Tac for their destinations – they never got loaded. We can’t hold aircraft at the gates to wait for bags to catch up because the airport is so congested. The aircraft need to push back on time to make room for arriving flights. It’s a very tight dance. A prime mission is to get those bags to our guests."
Alaska said this was not a coordinated effort.
"No strike action," the rep said. "Just a lot of sick, tired workers who didn’t make it in."
Company reps say they are working through the problems and more resources have been brought in to help.
"We don’t want this to ever happen again."
The family who originally contacted KHQ told our Help Me Hayley they were not able to obtain any of that information themselves, and were grateful for the update. They are headed to Spokane Monday to hopefully pick up their bags.
If you ever have a Help Me Hayley story you would like us to look into, email hayley@khq.com.
