LOS ANGELES - Thirteen people have been arrested for an alleged conspiracy to export hundreds of pounds of narcotics, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from Mexico through Southern California and into Canada.
Law enforcement also seized approximately 428.5 kilograms (944.7 pounds) of cocaine, nine kilograms (19.8 pounds) of heroin, 46.6 kilograms (102.7 pounds) of methamphetamine and 46.12 kilograms (106.1 pounds) of MDMA.
They also seized approximately $811,000 in Canadian currency.
According to the Department of Justice, three of the people were arrested in the Los Angeles area, while the others were arrested in the Seattle and Vancouver, Canada areas.
The indictments, which were unsealed on Thursday, September 5, charge a total of 30 people with a series of narcotics-related offenses. According to court documents cited by the Department of Justice, the defendants were members of related international drug trafficking organizations that worked together to traffic bulk quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
The drugs would be exchanged for either cash or bulk quantities of ecstasy, according to the indictments. Some of the defendants also allegedly conspired to transport narcotics from California to Australia.
The drug trafficking organizations included members of Canadian, Mexican, Serbian, Chinese and Sudanese organized crime groups, according to the Department of Justice.
The defendants would allegedly use modified cellular devices with military-grade encryption to communicate.
If convicted of all charges, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.