SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor.
"If you can't find trash, you're not looking," said volunteer Steve Peck. "We're crawling over rocks, we're going under bushes, we're laughing, we're pulling things out of trees."
"It was something that would help out the community and the environment," said 13-year-old volunteer Nikolas Klenda.
Saturday's river clean-up was put on by several non-profits working together: Spokane Riverkeeper, The Lands Council and Spokane River Forum.
"River clean-up is a big part of what we do," said Spokane Riverkeeper Project Lead Jule Schultz. "We have to keep the river clean for river health, the animals that live in it and the people that play in it."
Schultz said they've done more than 60 clean-ups in 2022, collecting over 20,000 pounds of trash.
"The river's rising, the snow's going to hit and we need to get this river clean while it's still nice out and we have the volunteer participation," Schultz said.
Steve Peck's been waiting to do this for 20 years.
"I told myself if I'm healthy and the air is good, I'm going out and I'm bringing my friends," Peck said.
Plus, it's almost like a treasure hunt of sorts.
"Me and my friend found a car seat by the riverbank," Nikolas Klenda said. "It's definitely interesting to see what you can find."
And Saturday's turnout?
"It makes me so happy," Schultz said. "That's my job–to make sure people clean up the river–but also realize that it's here. Because if they don't realize that it's here, they can't love it and protect it, and that's our mission."
Spokane Riverkeeper and Spokane River Forum host clean-up events–public and private–throughout the year. For more information on how to volunteer or organize an event, click here.