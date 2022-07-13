SPOKANE, Wash.- A large group of people gathered in Riverfront Park Wednesday afternoon to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
KHQ's Guy Tannenbaum was live on scene.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Currently in Spokane
To understand why so many drivers were involved in car accidents during these difficult times, we have to take a look at the circumstances. Read more
Driving is something we do every day, so it’s easy to forget about the risks associated with a car accident while on the road. Read more
Attorney Craig Swapp has quite a few favorite local spots for incredible food at every meal of the day. Check out his favorite local spots for each meal of the day. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.