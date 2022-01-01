COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A New Year's Day tradition unlike any other in Coeur D'Alene. It's certainly colder than any other.
Because it's freezing. Almost literally.
"It's good for you," said Polar Bear Plunge veteran Jake Casey. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."
The air was a balmy 16 degrees Fahrenheit, the water a notch above freezing at 33.
But that didn't stop hundreds wannabe polar bears on at noon, and not a second sooner.
Our Cory Howard did it yesterday in a full suit.
"I think more people should get out of their comfort zone and realize how strong they can be, and how reactive you don't have to be to certain things," said Casey.
That's sound advice from Casey, who takes a dip in the lake every Sunday at 9 a.m.–New Year's Day or not.